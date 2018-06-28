Devin Funchess looking to build on last season in contract year

Getty Images

The moment the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin was the moment Devin Funchess took over as the team’s No. 1 receiver. In the eight games following the trade, Funchess had 483 yards and averaged 16.1 yards per catch while playing the X.

The former second-round pick enters the final year of his rookie deal looking to prove he can do it for a season.

“I’ve got to build on what I’ve had and just be more successful in all areas of the game,” Funchess said on SiriusXM Blitz. “I preach versatility . . . in whatever you do. When he left, I assumed the role of the X position. Other than that, I know every position of the offense. I’m just trying to move over to the other side and take the reins from there.”

The Panthers revamped their receiver room by trading for Torrey Smith, signing Jarius Wright and drafting D.J. Moore in the offseason. Carolina, though, expects Funchess to build on last season as its lead receiver.

“We’ve got a lot of competition,” Funchess said. “Those two guys. We’ve got Jarius Wright, Damiere Byrd, Curtis Samuel, Mose Frazier. That’s just some of them. Everybody brings something different to the table. . . . Camp is going to tell the tale. You’ve got speed; you’ve got explosiveness; and you’ve got a lot of energy. It’s going to be fun, and I can’t wait.”