Giants running back Saquon Barkley doesn’t intend to spend his football income

Even though Saquon Barkley has yet to sign a contract with the Giants, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is set to make somewhere around $31-32 million over the life of his rookie deal in New York.

But if Barkley can stick to his plan, he doesn’t intend to spend any of that money once he signs his deal.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Barkley said he plans to invest his football-related revenue and use his endorsement money as his functional financial support.

“That’s the goal,” Barkley said. “Not to touch it.”

Barkley already has the best-selling jersey in the NFL and has endorsement deals already set up with Nike, Pepsi and Panini America. He’s managed to buy a house for his parents despite still waiting on the signing bonus from his rookie contract.

Barkley plans to follow the script of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who has reportedly been similarly frugal with his money earned during his career.

“Once I realized when I declared for the NFL draft and kind of realized where I was going to be drafted, that was something I was like, ‘You know what? Kind of want to follow the Marshawn Lynch method. I don’t want to touch that. I want to invest it, put it in the right peoples’ hands and learn as I continue to make investments. And just live off the endorsement deals,'” Barkley said