Jameis Winston apologizes to Uber driver, but won’t say what he’s apologizing for

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 28, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has issued an apology to the Uber driver who accused him of groping her. But the carefully worded apology avoids explaining exactly what he’s apologizing for.

That’s all by design, according to NFL Network, which reports that Winston and the NFL had a negotiated settlement that saw Winston accept his three-game suspension without appealing, and offer an apology to the woman, but not actually admit any guilt.

And that raises the obvious question: How sincere can an apology really be if it’s part of a negotiated settlement that includes no admission that he actually did what he’s apologizing for?

When Winston was first accused publicly, he left absolutely no doubt about his stance, releasing a statement that said, “The accusation is false.” Does Winston stand by that statement? Does he now admit that he groped the woman? Is his statement that he has stopped drinking alcohol intended to suggest that he was drunk and doesn’t remember the incident?

We don’t know, because Winston and the NFL settled on a carefully crafted statement. The NFL is helping Winston cover up exactly what he did by refusing to release his suspension letter, and Winston isn’t saying. Winston has apologized. Even if it’s fair to question the sincerity of an apology that refuses to take responsibility for one’s actions.

  2. If I’m not mistaken, I believe this incident occurred just after he settled the civil suit with Kinsman too. Arrogant, stupid, and predatory as ever. I wish they’d just cut him already. He’s not worth the 20 mil on the 5th year option, and he sure as hell isn’t worth the risk on 100 million long term. We can lose without you, Jaboo.

  4. He didn’t have time to issue a proper apology.

    He was busy shoplifting crab legs for tonight’s supper.

  5. He is not apologizing, he is admitting to 3rd degree sexual assault and should be charged.

    I also think the 2012 rape case should be re-opened and the proper evidence allowed to see the light of day and he would be charged in that case as well.

    This is a major problem to me having a obvious rapist employed by the NFL.

    Get this right. Or I promise you it will not end well.

  9. By the Bucs organization retaining him they will be sending a VERY CLEAR MESSAGE that they care little to nothing about the opinion of the majority of their fans…

    an organization that condones this reoccurring type behavior shouldn’t sell any tickets…

  10. Apparently you can touch the NFL’s female fans but, whatever you do, don’t touch the NFL’s balls…

  11. Whatever negative behavior a player exhibits in college….multiply it by 10 after he’s drafted and given millions of dollars.

  12. I didn’t think it was possible for the NFL to look worse than Winston in this case but they’re doing their best to look just as stupid

  15. If a deal was cut, there was enough evidence to question involvement. Jameis should have learned from his FSU past but obviously did not. DO NOT PUT YOURSELF IN THESE SITUATIONS! Enough said.

  16. Did he call the driver and apologize to here or just read the statement.

    I hope she presses charges

  17. If you watched Hard Knocks you could see how fake he was. If you still think he is innocent and women are just trying to get money you should think about that. How many NFL Players are there? 53 per team, 32 teams = 1696 active players. Even if you only assume 500 or so actually have any real money, they aren’t getting accused of rape. If there was some big female conspiracy to get money out of these athletes, these types of accusations would happen all of the time. I’m sure they are out there getting with lots of girls and nothing bad seems to happen. I’m not even including NBA players or MLB players. Lots of hookups, no accusations.

    Difference is Roethlesburger never admited to it like Winston basically did and there wasn’t evidence in his case unlike Winston.

    __________________________________________________________

    Yeah, I know their is some truth to that… The difference is, Winston still plays like his old erratic self and The Bucs aren’t the Steelers… He has to win and win consistently which I am convinced he CAN’T and won’t do!…

  21. Wow this is something. Wouldn’t be surprised if there was video evidence if this and the nfl found a way to not have it leaked if he publicly apologized to her as part of the settlement. I don’t believe she was out for a payday as she only reported it to her supervisor and did not want to pursue it further with the police. I do believe that she wanted an apology and that is what this is today. In turn, the nfl issues a bs reduced suspension to him so his public image is not entirely ruined, they can dance around the semantics and say he failed to report it when it was pretty clear it was sexual assault and he still gets his 100 million dollars with another slap on the wrist. If I was a vice seasin ticket holder I’d do some talking with my wallet, wouldn’t want a turd like this representing my city, nor would I like an enabler like kietter or a turd like licht running my organization either. Boot them all.

  25. If Winston plays in one more game after what he’s done, and Kaep is still barred just for exercising First Amendment Rights, I hope Kaep crushes the hypocritical NFL in court and shuts down the whole league.

