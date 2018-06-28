Jameis Winston confirms suspension, apologizes to Uber driver

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston confirmed Thursday that he has been suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season after the NFL’s investigation into claims that he groped an Uber driver in March 2016.

Winston released a statement about the suspension via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that begins with an apology to the Uber driver that runs counter to past claims that the accusations against him were false. Winston also writes that he has given up drinking before moving on to offer apologies to the Buccaneers organization, his teammates and fans.

“The NFL informed me today that I will be suspended for the first three games of the season.

First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.

“I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself.

“I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be.”

Winston will miss games against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers while serving his suspension.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Jameis Winston confirms suspension, apologizes to Uber driver

  1. I think that after 2.5 years, you probably should not start out by saying “first and foremost.” How about “after reflecting on my actions…..”

  4. That night was so uncharacteristic of me – as were all my many vigorous lies about it afterwards.

  9. In a way it’s a good thing for the Bucs that they get the suspension out of the way before they start playing teams they might actually have a chance against.

  14. I wouldn’t want to be the Bucs and be in the position of having to decide whether to offer this guy the fifth year option. Doing so will only bring more scrutiny to Winston, which he seems to wilt under. Not offering him the option is a de facto confirmation that the Bucs made a gargantuan mistake drafting him.

  15. If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

  17. I knew it! I guessed this all along. He was drunk.

    Jameis has been a veritable angel since he was drafted. He’s been a great leader to his team, and a pillar in the community. I’m actually quite proud of him overcoming, well, himself, to be a stand-up guy.

    But alcohol can be the ultimate truth serum. And in this case, it revealed the part of him that’s deep in his subconscious: his valuation of women as sex objects. He knows it’s wrong, but your conscious has to train your subconscious over a long period of time for it to change. THIS is why he is quitting alcohol. He can’t let that part of him escape into the world again.

    I hate to say this, but half the guys I graduated high school with were like this. That part of our culture is hopefully changing.

  18. How’s about FIRST apologizing to the squirrels that you shot BBs at, since that was but one of your many of your other “transgressions as a Human Being” well before this latest incident. Punk-azz!

  19. Hasn’t improved enough on the field and has been an embarassment off the field. Cut him before next year. He just can’t seem to mature. A lot of people drink and don’t go around grabbing women’s crotches. It’s just another excuse from Winston the fact it was in his head to that shows you who he is.

  20. 100 to 1 that he didn’t write that drivel of an announcement. He has neither the language skills nor the intellect. That’s a hacked-out piece of crap written by some publicity stiff with instructions to spin the bejeezus out of a few bullet points.

    Also, wasn’t there a similar tone to his apology around the rape issue from back when he was still in school. Oh, well, I guess one (that we’re aware of) attack on a female every four years seems to be an average that the Bucs and the NFL can live with without having to take it too seriously!

    We may argue the football attributes of Mariota and Winston, but there’s no question that, in that draft, the Titans chose the player with all the class and the Bucs opted for the one with no class at all.

  22. chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.
    ______________________________________

    Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better

  23. The fact he first tried to discredit the Uber driver and have his homies make up a false story(one of which is currently in prison for rape) that later fell apart and the truth finally came out……look the league props up QBs and anoints them automatically as the highest paid and the front runners for all the biggest accolades…….they (Jameis) must also be held to the highest standard. Get rid of him Tampa!

  24. Ummm….

    Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision,

    Others have brought up the other redonkulous comments he made – but now that they allow sports betting, what are the odds that he doesn’t make it 6 months before his next infraction?

  28. Hope he does clean up his act.
    But hey, he’s never had to suffer for any suffering he has imposed on women. SO…
    He should suffer losing this opportunity. Play in Canada, or the start-up league with old re-run coaches. Show yourself to be a man of character for 10 years, then… still no.

  29. chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.
    ______________________________________

    Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better

    —————————

    Hilarious. Typical liberal taking any opportunity available to take shots at the President. This is about a football player grabbing some chicks crotch after he was accused of sexual assault in college. What does that have to do with Trump?
    Go back to binge watching Rachel Maddow.

  32. “Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better”
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    What does this have to do with the President? He was caught TALKING about groping, not doing it. This is about Winston. If you wanna talk Trump then, OK – let’s talk Hilary, who repeatedly intimidated and attacked WOMEN for challenging her perpetually abusive HUSBAND BILL.

  33. He should make some copies of his apology for future use, as he never seems to learn his lesson. “Uncharacteristic of him” ? This is TOTALLY characteristic of him. She will not be the last woman he gropes…or worse, I’m afraid.

  34. Well Suckaneer fans… That’s what you get when you leave your franchise QB decision to Lovie Smith…

    Chad Hutchinson
    Jonathan Quinn
    Craig Krenzel
    Rex Grossman
    Caleb Hanie

    Ok that’s enough.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!