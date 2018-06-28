Jameis Winston confirms suspension, apologizes to Uber driver

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston confirmed Thursday that he has been suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season after the NFL’s investigation into claims that he groped an Uber driver in March 2016.

Winston released a statement about the suspension via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that begins with an apology to the Uber driver that runs counter to past claims that the accusations against him were false. Winston also writes that he has given up drinking before moving on to offer apologies to the Buccaneers organization, his teammates and fans.

“The NFL informed me today that I will be suspended for the first three games of the season.

First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize. In the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life.

“I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field and that I have a responsibility to my family, community, and teammates to live above the platform with which God has blessed me. I apologize to my teammates, the Buccaneers organization and fans for letting them down and for not being able to be out there for the first three games of the season. Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision, I understand the NFL’s process, and I embrace this as an opportunity to take advantage of the resources available to help me achieve the goals that I have for myself.

“I now look forward to putting this behind me and I will continue to work hard every day to be a positive influence in my community and be the best person, teammate and leader I can be.”

Winston will miss games against the Saints, Eagles and Steelers while serving his suspension.

Permalink 62 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

62 responses to “Jameis Winston confirms suspension, apologizes to Uber driver

  1. I think that after 2.5 years, you probably should not start out by saying “first and foremost.” How about “after reflecting on my actions…..”

  4. That night was so uncharacteristic of me – as were all my many vigorous lies about it afterwards.

  9. In a way it’s a good thing for the Bucs that they get the suspension out of the way before they start playing teams they might actually have a chance against.

  14. I wouldn’t want to be the Bucs and be in the position of having to decide whether to offer this guy the fifth year option. Doing so will only bring more scrutiny to Winston, which he seems to wilt under. Not offering him the option is a de facto confirmation that the Bucs made a gargantuan mistake drafting him.

  15. If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

  17. I knew it! I guessed this all along. He was drunk.

    Jameis has been a veritable angel since he was drafted. He’s been a great leader to his team, and a pillar in the community. I’m actually quite proud of him overcoming, well, himself, to be a stand-up guy.

    But alcohol can be the ultimate truth serum. And in this case, it revealed the part of him that’s deep in his subconscious: his valuation of women as sex objects. He knows it’s wrong, but your conscious has to train your subconscious over a long period of time for it to change. THIS is why he is quitting alcohol. He can’t let that part of him escape into the world again.

    I hate to say this, but half the guys I graduated high school with were like this. That part of our culture is hopefully changing.

  18. How’s about FIRST apologizing to the squirrels that you shot BBs at, since that was but one of your many of your other “transgressions as a Human Being” well before this latest incident. Punk-azz!

  19. Hasn’t improved enough on the field and has been an embarassment off the field. Cut him before next year. He just can’t seem to mature. A lot of people drink and don’t go around grabbing women’s crotches. It’s just another excuse from Winston the fact it was in his head to that shows you who he is.

  20. 100 to 1 that he didn’t write that drivel of an announcement. He has neither the language skills nor the intellect. That’s a hacked-out piece of crap written by some publicity stiff with instructions to spin the bejeezus out of a few bullet points.

    Also, wasn’t there a similar tone to his apology around the rape issue from back when he was still in school. Oh, well, I guess one (that we’re aware of) attack on a female every four years seems to be an average that the Bucs and the NFL can live with without having to take it too seriously!

    We may argue the football attributes of Mariota and Winston, but there’s no question that, in that draft, the Titans chose the player with all the class and the Bucs opted for the one with no class at all.

  22. chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.
    ______________________________________

    Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better

  23. The fact he first tried to discredit the Uber driver and have his homies make up a false story(one of which is currently in prison for rape) that later fell apart and the truth finally came out……look the league props up QBs and anoints them automatically as the highest paid and the front runners for all the biggest accolades…….they (Jameis) must also be held to the highest standard. Get rid of him Tampa!

  24. Ummm….

    Although I am disappointed in the NFL’s decision,

    Others have brought up the other redonkulous comments he made – but now that they allow sports betting, what are the odds that he doesn’t make it 6 months before his next infraction?

  28. Hope he does clean up his act.
    But hey, he’s never had to suffer for any suffering he has imposed on women. SO…
    He should suffer losing this opportunity. Play in Canada, or the start-up league with old re-run coaches. Show yourself to be a man of character for 10 years, then… still no.

  29. chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.
    ______________________________________

    Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better

    —————————

    Hilarious. Typical liberal taking any opportunity available to take shots at the President. This is about a football player grabbing some chicks crotch after he was accused of sexual assault in college. What does that have to do with Trump?
    Go back to binge watching Rachel Maddow.

  32. “Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better”
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    What does this have to do with the President? He was caught TALKING about groping, not doing it. This is about Winston. If you wanna talk Trump then, OK – let’s talk Hilary, who repeatedly intimidated and attacked WOMEN for challenging her perpetually abusive HUSBAND BILL.

  33. He should make some copies of his apology for future use, as he never seems to learn his lesson. “Uncharacteristic of him” ? This is TOTALLY characteristic of him. She will not be the last woman he gropes…or worse, I’m afraid.

  34. Well Suckaneer fans… That’s what you get when you leave your franchise QB decision to Lovie Smith…

    Chad Hutchinson
    Jonathan Quinn
    Craig Krenzel
    Rex Grossman
    Caleb Hanie

    Ok that’s enough.

  35. What a creep, just like our president.
    ===================================
    Stop watching CNN

  37. Come on Bucs……just dump this guy.
    ================================
    No, sign this guy to a multiyear extension!

    Saints fans

  38. If I was falsely accused of groping a woman, there is no way that I would apologize to her!

    This guy is a sexual predator and possibly a psychopath. it is not a matter of maturity!

    If I were the Bucs I would have already cut him. Of course they had more than enough info to not have drafted him in the first place…so I don’t feel sorry for them.

  39. Who would have known coming out of college that this guy would have character issues?

  40. Too bad he’s going to miss the Steelers game. I hate the Steelers.😂😆🤣😝

  41. So I guess those folks who thought he did what he was accused of weren’t just racists after all. What I can tell you for sure is that those who worked the deflection angle with charges of racism against anyone who spoke against Winston sure showed their true…..nature.

  42. Not the first. Won’t be the last. Doesn’t get it. Never has. Never Will. You are who you are! Did he really use the word, “Uncharacteristic”? See…stull doesnt have a grasp on his reality! Go get help, son.

  43. Lol!!! “I know I have to hold myself to a higher standard on and off the field …”

    A higher standard? How about holding yourself to the same god damn standard as everyone else… as in not grabbing women inappropriately?

    This guy needs to be kicked out of the league.

  44. I know this will get downvotes but no, they shouldn’t get rid of him. If they do, someone else will simply pick him up and possibly reap the benefits. There’s no need for the Bucs to pretend to be good guys and morality police when every other team benefits from players with off the field troubles.

  47. Hey you know what? Could all be BS but it’s a better contrition than Edelman gave. Giving up alcohol? Great step because I think that is part of his issue as it is for a lot of people. Let’s see if he sticks to it. But whether he plays another down in the NFL or not, I hope he can. Same as I would say for Manziel. We shouldn’t root against people.

  48. patbutler87 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    I know this will get downvotes but no, they shouldn’t get rid of him. If they do, someone else will simply pick him up and possibly reap the benefits. There’s no need for the Bucs to pretend to be good guys and morality police when every other team benefits from players with off the field troubles.

    Not getting a downvote from me. Well said.

  49. I would love to know what Winston’s formative years were like. Was he just born this way, or did he learn from a supposed male “role model” that women are to be treated like a piece of meat? If you want something, just take it, and that doesn’t just go for crab legs… Someone taught him that, or that’s just always been his thought process. I wonder which one it is. Either way, he needs help. Way too many unsavory incidents now…

  50. patbutler87 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 3:31 pm
    I know this will get downvotes but no, they shouldn’t get rid of him. If they do, someone else will simply pick him up and possibly reap the benefits. There’s no need for the Bucs to pretend to be good guys and morality police when every other team benefits from players with off the field troubles.

    ——————–

    What benefits? The guy’s decision-making process is as bad on the field as it is off. What other owner or HC wants a guy with a laundry list of x-rated crimes and misdeeds as their so-called leader? He’s going to be trouble no matter where he goes.

  52. chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:40 pm
    chefninerapologist says:
    June 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm
    If this guy is still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the NFL has become. It’s all about money.
    These entitled millennial punk millionaires cannot do whatever they want and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. Playing in the NFL is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. The Bucs have a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.
    ______________________________________

    Sounds ok, but let me help you out just a little.

    If the PRESIDENT still has a job next week then it speaks to how disgusting the COUNTRY has become. It’s all about money.
    This entitled millionaire PRESIDENT cannot do whatever HE wantS and get away with it. A message has to be sent here. BEING THE PRESIDENT is a privilege that comes with great responsibility. CONGRESS has a chance to do the right thing. I pray they do.

    Ahhhhh. Much better

    —————————

    Hilarious. Typical liberal taking any opportunity available to take shots at the President. This is about a football player grabbing some chicks crotch after he was accused of sexual assault in college. What does that have to do with Trump?
    Go back to binge watching Rachel Maddow.
    __________________________________

    Instead of insulting “typical liberals” you may want to consider the approximately 20 accusations of sexual misconduct by the president …….. or do you believe him every one of the thousands of time he claims “FAKE NEWS” when the truth is inconvenient for him?

  54. “It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize.”
    ————————————-
    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

  55. The fact that he changed his mind and admitted to this tells me a video or audio of the incident has surfaced. Many Uber drivers have hidden cameras in their cars. The driver is about to retire with a nice settlement.

  56. Hilarious. Typical liberal taking any opportunity available to take shots at the President. This is about a football player grabbing some chicks crotch after he was accused of sexual assault in college. What does that have to do with Trump?
    Go back to binge watching Rachel Maddow.

    ========================================

    What does this have to do with Trump? Seriously?

    That guy brags about doing exactly the same thing, unwanted crotch grabbing [assaulting women] when he thinks no one is listening. Then, when more than 16 women corroborate his story, he calls them liars.It’s virtually exactly the same.

    You don’t have to watch Maddow to know that.

    “This guy needs to be kicked out of the White House.” << there, I fixed it for you.

  59. So he admits he lied about it.by doing this He also admits that his buddy lied which means his good NFL Buddy needs to be suspended too. Kudos to all the FSU and Bucs fans that continue to defend this trash. The NFL players are nothing but low class punks. God I wish They would appoint Donald Trump as NFL Commissioner to start getting Good Character people in and weed out the Perverts and murderers. It’s amazing all the left wingers that continue to worship these guys.

  62. Uncharacteristic of him? After claiming he wasn’t alone with the uber driver and it wasn’t him groping her, the only uncharacteristic is he confessed

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!