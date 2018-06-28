Kyle Murphy eager for second chance to play after last season’s foot injury

Getty Images

Kyle Murphy‘s promising season lasted only three games.

The offensive tackle, who played only eight offensive snaps in 2016 after the Packers made him a sixth-round pick, got a chance in 2017 because of injuries to David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga. Murphy got two starts at left tackle and one start at right tackle before a foot injury prematurely ended his season. The Packers placed him on injured reserve.

“I don’t like to play the what-ifs,” Murphy said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “What would have happened if I didn’t get hurt? How much better would I have been or how much longer would it have lasted?

“But I like to think I’m still coming out of this injury better than I was going into it. I’m still shaking off some rust on the field, but I feel like I’m getting stronger, more flexible, smarter, as far as football IQ stuff.”

Murphy began full weight-bearing running in April and focused mainly on individual drills in the team’s offseason program as he worked his way back to the field. He practiced at both right tackle and left tackle, as did Jason Spriggs.

Murphy is competing for playing time if not a starting job. Bulaga still isn’t cleared, and Bakhtaiari’s top backup still is to be determined.

“I think I proved I can play in this league on a big stage,” he said. “Doing that under the lights with Aaron back there the whole time will help ease your mind and make you that much more confident going forward.

“I have all the confidence in the world in myself to go out there and perform and be better than I was last time.”