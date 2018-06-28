Marcell Dareus donates $125,000 to build three classrooms in Haiti

Getty Images

NFL players do so many good works in the world, and it often goes unnoticed because they don’t seek publicity for their causes or off-field accomplishments.

They also sometimes get overshadowed by one player’s bad deeds.

But in the past 24 hours alone, PFT has featured posts on Bruce Irvin getting his college degree, and Josh Norman and Demario Davis distributing supplies to immigrant families in Texas. And Chris Long spent his day in Washington, D.C., meeting with elected officials about improving access to clean, safe drinking water.

Then, there’s Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who traveled to Haiti on a humanitarian trip for the second consecutive summer.

The Dareus Foundation donated $125,000 to fund a three-classroom building, which Christ-Roi Primary School of Cammy will name after him.

“It is one thing to give money to something and hope for the best; it is quite something else to witness your efforts and see the gratitude and thankfulness of not just the children, but the whole community, for doing what you’re doing,” Dareus said, via John Reid of the Jacksonville Times-Union. “To receive their blessings and hear their words of appreciation directly was something I could have never imagined several years ago. Their gratitude and happiness was overwhelming and showed me that what I am doing is going to have a tremendous impact on their lives.″

Dareus, who donated $25,000 to U.S.-based charity, Hope for Haiti, last year, was 6 years old when his Haitian father, Jules Dareus, died from prostate cancer.

Dareus said this is not the end of his efforts to help the country rebuild from the devastating 2010 earthquake.