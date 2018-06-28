Matt Jones knows he could be facing last NFL chance with Eagles

Getty Images

Running back Matt Jones‘ football future looked pretty bright halfway through the 2016 season.

Jones was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft and took over as Washington’s starter at the start of his second season. He ran for 460 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry through the first seven games of the year before a knee injury knocked him out of the lineup.

That knee injury wound up changing Jones’ outlook dramatically. Rob Kelley stepped into the backfield and Jones never played for Washington again. He spent last season with the Colts, but only ran the ball five times and signed with the Eagles this offseason for what he knows may be his final chance to get back on track in the NFL.

“It could be,” Jones said, via the Allentown Morning Call. “That don’t scare me at all. I got my eyes on the prize. I’m here and I’m ready to work.”

Making something of that chance will require Jones to thrive in a crowded backfield. Jay Ajayi is the No. 1 back in Philly and the Eagles also have Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Donnell Pumphrey on hand. Clement and Sproles would seem to be in solid position, which doesn’t leave much room on the roster for Jones unless he recaptures the promise of his early days.