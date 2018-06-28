Mike Glennon still feels like he’s “living the dream”

June 28, 2018
At this point last year, Mike Glennon was in the first months of a three-year, $45 million contract and preparing to open the season as the Bears starting quarterback.

Glennon lasted four games in that role before Mitch Trubisky took over the job and the Bears cut Glennon loose this offseason. He signed with the Cardinals, who also signed Sam Bradford before trading up to draft Josh Rosen in the first round.

The biggest quarterback question in Arizona is whether Rosen will make the same early move into the lineup that Trubisky did last year. Glennon’s question is whether he’ll be playing at all, but he said the change in circumstances hasn’t left him down in the dumps. Glennon said “you have to keep everything in perspective and realize I’m still living the dream” while doing what he can to be ready to play if needed.

“That’s what I feel like I’ve done over the past few years, always prepare and be ready for that opportunity,” Glennon said, via the team’s website. “When I was the backup in Tampa, it never really came. You just never know. I know Arizona has had that come up a lot recently. You have to go in with the mindset of, ‘I have to be ready to go.'”

It remains to be seen if Glennon will be on the 53-man roster in Arizona, although Bradford’s injury history likely works in his favor as the team would probably want an experienced player behind Rosen. That role probably won’t lead to another shot as a starter, but, as Glennon noted, things could be a lot worse.

  1. He’ll be living the dream the rest of his life with the guaranteed money he got from the Bears last year.

  2. Of course he’s happy, I would be too. Glennon is getting paid millions of dollars to be a back-up QB, which entails a lot of doing nothing on the sidelines come Sundays while collecting game checks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars per week, id be elated if I was in his position.

    Arizona wont be getting rid of him, Glennon is one of the top back-up #2 QB’s in the NFL and he doesnt cost much, he gives Arizona a good veteran backup behind QB Josh Rosen going into the future. He wont start this year. Either way I think Josh Rosen will be starting by week 6 at the latest whether Bradford goes down or AZ decides to insert Rosen into the line-up, Glennon will be backing up all season. Next year Bradford will be gone and it’ll be just Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon.

  5. With the Bears, he looked absolutely terrible. That game at Green Bay, he dropped a perfect shotgun snap, and then proceeded to kick the ball directly into the waiting hands of a Packers linebacker. It was an old-school NFL Bloopers highlight reel.

  7. hawkkiller says:…
    I bet he is extra happy, he is getting paid to be 3rd string so there is no chance he has to show his talents

  10. Starter by week six behind the worst offensive line in the league. Iupati is their best player and hasn’t been healthy since the year before he left the niners. Get ready for “Glennon incomplete to Fitzgerald…Fitz was wide open downfield.”

