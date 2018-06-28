Mike Glennon still feels like he’s “living the dream”

AP

At this point last year, Mike Glennon was in the first months of a three-year, $45 million contract and preparing to open the season as the Bears starting quarterback.

Glennon lasted four games in that role before Mitch Trubisky took over the job and the Bears cut Glennon loose this offseason. He signed with the Cardinals, who also signed Sam Bradford before trading up to draft Josh Rosen in the first round.

The biggest quarterback question in Arizona is whether Rosen will make the same early move into the lineup that Trubisky did last year. Glennon’s question is whether he’ll be playing at all, but he said the change in circumstances hasn’t left him down in the dumps. Glennon said “you have to keep everything in perspective and realize I’m still living the dream” while doing what he can to be ready to play if needed.

“That’s what I feel like I’ve done over the past few years, always prepare and be ready for that opportunity,” Glennon said, via the team’s website. “When I was the backup in Tampa, it never really came. You just never know. I know Arizona has had that come up a lot recently. You have to go in with the mindset of, ‘I have to be ready to go.'”

It remains to be seen if Glennon will be on the 53-man roster in Arizona, although Bradford’s injury history likely works in his favor as the team would probably want an experienced player behind Rosen. That role probably won’t lead to another shot as a starter, but, as Glennon noted, things could be a lot worse.