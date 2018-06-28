NFL announces Clay Martin’s promotion to referee

Al Riveron on Twitter

The NFL lost a fourth referee to retirement this offseason when Gene Steratore decided to hang up his whistle and join CBS as a rules analyst and they named his replacement on the roster on Thursday.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron announced that Clay Martin has been promoted to referee. Martin spent the last three seasons as an umpire and worked a Wild Card game between the Packers and Giants after the 2016 season.

Martin worked on referee Carl Cheffers’ crew last season and spent his first two years working with Ed Hochuli. Hochuli, Jeff Triplette and Terry McAulay were the other referees to retire this offseason.

Shawn Hochuli, Alex Kemp and Shawn Smith are the other new referees for the 2018 season.