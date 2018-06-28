NFL wraps up Richardson investigation, fines former owner $2.75 million

AP

It’s not even Friday, and the NFL crime and punishment machine is up and running with a predictable outcome.

The league has concluded its investigation of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and fined him $2.75 million after charges of workplace misconduct.

The fines will “support organizations addressing race and gender-based issues and fund league-wide workplace training.”

Richardson immediately put his team up for sale after the report in Sports Illustrated that he used racially insensitive language around a scout and sexually harassed female employees.

In her report to commissioner Roger Goodell, investigator Mary Joe White listed four findings:

“First, the review identified each of the allegations that has been publicly reported as well as similar matters that have not been the subject of public discussion.

“Second, while the investigation was not limited to the matters that have been publicly reported, and did not seek to confirm or reject the details of each specific allegation made regarding Mr. Richardson, it did substantiate the claims that have been made, and identified no information that would either discredit the claims made or that would undermine the veracity of the employees who have made those claims.

“Third, the improper conduct was limited to Mr. Richardson. No other employee of the Panthers is alleged to have engaged in such conduct, and the review did not discover evidence of similar conduct by other employees of the club.

“Fourth, the investigation also confirmed that the Panthers and its ownership did not report the claims, or any agreements to resolve those claims, to the League Office and that neither the League Office nor the club’s limited partners were aware of these matters until they became public in December of 2017.”

The team has since been bought by David Tepper for $2.275 billion, so Richardson should be able to cover it.

He has not commented publicly since putting the team up for sale.