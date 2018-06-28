NFL wraps up Richardson investigation, fines former owner $2.75 million

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2018, 1:16 PM EDT
AP

It’s not even Friday, and the NFL crime and punishment machine is up and running with a predictable outcome.

The league has concluded its investigation of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and fined him $2.75 million after charges of workplace misconduct.

The fines will “support organizations addressing race and gender-based issues and fund league-wide workplace training.”

Richardson immediately put his team up for sale after the report in Sports Illustrated that he used racially insensitive language around a scout and sexually harassed female employees.

In her report to commissioner Roger Goodell, investigator Mary Joe White listed four findings:

“First, the review identified each of the allegations that has been publicly reported as well as similar matters that have not been the subject of public discussion.

“Second, while the investigation was not limited to the matters that have been publicly reported, and did not seek to confirm or reject the details of each specific allegation made regarding Mr. Richardson, it did substantiate the claims that have been made, and identified no information that would either discredit the claims made or that would undermine the veracity of the employees who have made those claims.

“Third, the improper conduct was limited to Mr. Richardson. No other employee of the Panthers is alleged to have engaged in such conduct, and the review did not discover evidence of similar conduct by other employees of the club.

“Fourth, the investigation also confirmed that the Panthers and its ownership did not report the claims, or any agreements to resolve those claims, to the League Office and that neither the League Office nor the club’s limited partners were aware of these matters until they became public in December of 2017.”

The team has since been bought by David Tepper for $2.275 billion, so Richardson should be able to cover it.

He has not commented publicly since putting the team up for sale.

30 responses to “NFL wraps up Richardson investigation, fines former owner $2.75 million

  1. This is an embarrassment. The guy just sold the team for 2.2 billion, o 2.75 is a punishment or a deterrent for other arrogant, despicable owners?

    Where do they come up with these numbers for punishment?

  3. This is a joke. If I were Richardson, I’d tell MLB to stick their fine where the sun doesn’t shine.

  4. I don’t think how much he sold his investment for should factor into how much he is fined whatsoever.

    As for a deterrent for other owners, I think forcing him to sell his NFL team will do the trick.

  5. Why pay it? He’s not part of the league anymore. How could the league collect it? From what?

  6. it amounts to 1 tenth of 1 percent of what the Panthers sold for.

    Here is another way to look at it: Take your yearly salary and multiply it by .001.

  8. That statement from the league is amazing. It is true presumption of guilt. “We’re fining you because of publicly reported allegations that we can’t prove didn’t happen.” Just, wow.

  12. Jerry’s got some serious jowls going for him.

    0.001% sales tax for racial/sexual misery infliction. Pocket change.

    ————-
    Um, he owned a football team. As in the NFL.

  15. That is exactly 1% of the sale price after the decimal. 2 billion straight profit and a miniscule tax on the remaining 275 million. I think 10% would have been far more appropriate. These groups could actually use 27.5 million. What is 2.75 million but, considering the scale, an insult?

    Another example of what a mess the NFL leadership is. I still dislike Goodell, but more and more I’m realizing that it is the character and quality of some of the more influential owners in the league that are driving this clown show. Kraft, Jones, McNair, Snyder, the recently departed Richardson. Rotten values. There are “players’ owners” out there right now, but none wield the power that the more exploitative “business oriented” owners currently have.

    The NFL needs something like a DeBartolo. A compassionate catalyst with wide eyes who wields power from either wealth or winning– preferably both. Someone who can effectively put a few of these owners back in their seat and create a true, equal discussion on how to proceed with the league. Otherwise, the NFL will continue to run amidst discord, fear, and the consequential poorly planned decisions that quite frankly have become hallmark these last few years.

  16. Tell the NFL to piss off. He isn’t part of the league anymore. It’s the same as if Goofdell fine me $2.5M for something. Eat my junk Roger.

  17. people crying about how small the fine is….they prob made it small so maybe there’s a chance he pays it….nfl is not a court of law…no one can make him pay that…i sure wouldn’t…

  22. Obviously what Richardson did was very wrong. But if the league got rid of everybody who had sexually harassed women, or had used improvident language when referring to persons of other races, no team would be able to find 53 players for their rosters on Sundays.

  23. eaglesmancave says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    That statement from the league is amazing. It is true presumption of guilt. “We’re fining you because of publicly reported allegations that we can’t prove didn’t happen.” Just, wow.
    ———————————
    The fact that Richardson did not deny anything, did not try and fight it, and simply said ‘I’m selling the team and stepping away from operations.’ tells you all you need to know about his guilt. If he truly didn’t think he did anything wrong, he would have fought it tooth and nail. This is the guy that publicly spoke to Peyton Manning like he was 5 years old.
    https://www.stampedeblue.com/2011/2/14/1992919/panthers-owner-jerry-richardson-insults-peyton-manning-incurs-wrath

    Read that and tell me if you think Richardson is one to walk away knowing he’d done nothing wrong.

    “We signed a [expletive] deal last time and we’re going to stick together and take back our league and [expletive] do something about it,” Richardson said, per Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports, via Cole.

  24. Nobody outside of North/South Carolina will remember Richardson a week after the sale is complete. The organization fining Richardson is the NFL aka 31 of his friends and business partners. Each owner has skeletons in their closet and aren’t going to jump on their soapbox for a bunch of unproven allegations against a guy on his way out of the league.

  25. When he sold there would have been something drawn up in the sale and any new owner would have to sign up to it or he would not have been given the green light. The new guy will probably pay it on behalf of Richardson. If not and I was Richardson I would be telling the league to “Do one”. And beleive me they might be worth Billions but they don’t like giving dollars away easily.

  30. Serious question….If Richardson has already sold the team and is no longer an owner how can the NFL enforce the fine?

    The only thing I can think of is Richardson and the NFL had a deal in place even before this “investigation” (p.r. agreement) was initiated.

