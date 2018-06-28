Panthers issue statement on Richardson without mentioning Richardson

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
The Panthers are about two weeks away from a clean slate.

They decided to start a bit early, by washing their hands of handsy former owner Jerry Richardson before he walked out the door.

The Panthers issued a statement after the league fined Richardson $2.75 million for workplace misconduct, but the Panthers statement leaves out one key name — Richardson’s.

“The Carolina Panthers recently received notice from the NFL that its investigation into workplace misconduct is complete,” the statement read. “We cooperated throughout the investigation and have taken proactive steps to address any misconduct. While the investigation has concluded, we remain committed to improving all facets of our organization and fostering an environment in which all of our staff can trust they are safe and valued.”

The Panthers are eager to move past this, as is understandable. And once David Tepper’s purchase of the team closes in the next two weeks, the only tangible reminder will be the garish 13-foot bronze statue of the team’s founder, which sits outside Bank of America Stadium.

  4. Panthers fan here. There is a lot of talk in local media about the Richardson statue but nobody’s quite sure what will happen to it. To some extent, it’s kind of an embarrassment now, but at the same time, it would be kind of awkward to try to whitewash history. I mean, Richardson like everybody else was an imperfect person, and it’s not as though he was found to be a criminal or anything like that.

    If I were Tepper, I would remove the statue from its prominent location in front of the stadium and maybe find a place for it elsewhere, perhaps he could build a team hall of fame or museum or something…

