Police: Roosevelt Rene killed during fight with Janoris Jenkins’ brother

AP

Police in New Jersey charged William Jenkins with aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday after Roosevelt Rene was found dead in the basement of Jenkins’ brother and Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins‘ house on Tuesday.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case provides some more details about what led to the charge against William Jenkins. Rene, who was friends with Janoris Jenkins and staying in the house, was found on Tuesday afternoon and a police investigation found that he was killed early on Monday morning.

William Jenkins, who was also living at his brother’s house, was identified as a person of interest and was arrested in Ontario County, New York on an unrelated charge. He was interviewed about Rene’s death and police found that the two men got into a fight that ended with Jenkins inflicting “injuries to the victim which resulted in his death” before leaving the state.

NorthJersey.com reports that William Jenkins has a criminal record, including a conviction on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and served over two years in prison in Florida.