President continues to target the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on June 28, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
If the NFL thought that changing the anthem policy would get the President off its back, the NFL thought wrong. In addition to the Commander-in-Chief’s carping about the new policy’s provision that allows players not inclined to stand for the anthem to stay in the locker room, he continues to suggest that the NFL’s numbers have dropped because people are choosing to follow politics instead.

“When the NFL is down 20 percent – it’s the flag, but it’s also the fact that everyone is watching us on the different cable networks,” he said Wednesday at a North Dakota rally, via CNN. “They find this more exciting than the NFL but a hell of a lot more dangerous.”

Of course, the NFL isn’t “down 20 percent,” but facts stopped mattering a couple of years ago. And many who are watching political coverage on the different cable networks would use terms other than “exciting” to explain their interest in following what’s happening in the nation and the world.

That said, many of the folks who would use a term other than “exciting” to explain their interest in following political coverage would wholeheartedly agree with the President’s claim that they find “this” to be “a hell of a lot more dangerous” that full-speed tackle football.

  1. Donald Trump knows about as much about football as I know about Advanced Calculus. I find it utterly ridiculous that he has always gotten a pass to talk about whatever he wants by his supporters, but the moment someone criticizes him or the ideology of his supporters, they lose it claiming “Celebrities and athletes aren’t allowed to talk about politics!”

    Hello, our president is a reality show “Celebrity” lol! The irony is probably lost on his supporters.

  2. And if the NFL and those that cover it continue to jump like a monkey on a string every time he so much as utters anything that just feeds his base so he might as well continue doing it. People talk about showing toughness to stand up to a bully but really the most effective weapon at discouraging bullies is apathy.

  3. Viewership was down.
    Revenues actually went up.

    There are problems with the NFL (I certainly fuss about Goodell at most opportunities) but until Journalism reignites and Media starts to offer facts before their narratives we won’t be aware enough to formulate our own informed opinions.

  4. Just when you thought President Trump wasn’t a politician … He lies, and just like that, he turns into a typical politician.

  5. What percent is the NFL down Mike? Do you know? If you don’t then aren’t you giving fake news by saying the NFL is not down 20%? Humm!!! I guess facts don’t matter!!

