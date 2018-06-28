President continues to target the NFL

Getty Images

If the NFL thought that changing the anthem policy would get the President off its back, the NFL thought wrong. In addition to the Commander-in-Chief’s carping about the new policy’s provision that allows players not inclined to stand for the anthem to stay in the locker room, he continues to suggest that the NFL’s numbers have dropped because people are choosing to follow politics instead.

“When the NFL is down 20 percent – it’s the flag, but it’s also the fact that everyone is watching us on the different cable networks,” he said Wednesday at a North Dakota rally, via CNN. “They find this more exciting than the NFL but a hell of a lot more dangerous.”

Of course, the NFL isn’t “down 20 percent,” but facts stopped mattering a couple of years ago. And many who are watching political coverage on the different cable networks would use terms other than “exciting” to explain their interest in following what’s happening in the nation and the world.

That said, many of the folks who would use a term other than “exciting” to explain their interest in following political coverage would wholeheartedly agree with the President’s claim that they find “this” to be “a hell of a lot more dangerous” that full-speed tackle football.