Randall Cobb knows change is inevitable

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has made it to the final year of his contract. But he plays for the Packers, so he knows nothing is guaranteed.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, Cobb alluded to the release of receiver Jordy Nelson earlier this offseason and the 2016 cut of guard Josh Sitton just before the start of the regular season as evidence you can’t take anything for granted.

“There was nothing for me (to do). I didn’t know what was going to happen, and even at this point, I still don’t know,” he said of his future. “I mean, I’ve seen guys leave right before the season starts. You’re never in the clear. I think there’s always, you always have to have some kind of fear of something happening. Anything can happen, whether it be in the middle of the season being traded, or being cut at any given time.

“That’s the nature of the business that we’re in.”

Considering his $8.6 million salary and his struggles with injuries (he was healthy last year, but Aaron Rodgers wasn’t), he was wise to approach the offseason that way. He was recently spotted in a walking boot, but the team’s apparently convinced he’ll he ready for the regular season.

He probably needs to be, since the Packers aren’t particularly deep at the position, filling in with a bunch of rookies this offseason after getting rid of Nelson.

“You can see things changing [around here],” Cobb said. “You can see the vibe changing a little bit, and that’s a good thing. Change is inevitable with time, and it’s part of the game. I think that’s the only constant thing you have in life is change. You just have to be able to adapt to that change.”

And at least for the moment, he hasn’t become part of that change.