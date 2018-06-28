Randall Cobb knows change is inevitable

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has made it to the final year of his contract. But he plays for the Packers, so he knows nothing is guaranteed.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, Cobb alluded to the release of receiver Jordy Nelson earlier this offseason and the 2016 cut of guard Josh Sitton just before the start of the regular season as evidence you can’t take anything for granted.

“There was nothing for me (to do). I didn’t know what was going to happen, and even at this point, I still don’t know,” he said of his future. “I mean, I’ve seen guys leave right before the season starts. You’re never in the clear. I think there’s always, you always have to have some kind of fear of something happening. Anything can happen, whether it be in the middle of the season being traded, or being cut at any given time.

“That’s the nature of the business that we’re in.”

Considering his $8.6 million salary and his struggles with injuries (he was healthy last year, but Aaron Rodgers wasn’t), he was wise to approach the offseason that way. He was recently spotted in a walking boot, but the team’s apparently convinced he’ll he ready for the regular season.

He probably needs to be, since the Packers aren’t particularly deep at the position, filling in with a bunch of rookies this offseason after getting rid of Nelson.

“You can see things changing [around here],” Cobb said. “You can see the vibe changing a little bit, and that’s a good thing. Change is inevitable with time, and it’s part of the game. I think that’s the only constant thing you have in life is change. You just have to be able to adapt to that change.”

And at least for the moment, he hasn’t become part of that change.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Randall Cobb knows change is inevitable

  6. Cobb first of all is fine. The walking boot he was in when the reporter saw him was a precautionary thing and not of ANY concern to Randall or the Packers coaches and doctors.

    The “it’s a business” comment is the same for any team. Randall is fine for this year and after we will see where we are at. If he has a good year, which is expected, I’m sure Gute will re-sign him. Randall is only 27 and a important piece in this offense, but obviously not the only piece.

    I am very confident in our receivers corp this season.

    A ROD’s main targets that are probable to make the final 53:

    Davante Adams WR

    Randall Cobb WR

    Jimmy Graham TE

    Geronimo Allison WR

    J’Mon Moore WR

    Marcedes Lewis TE

    Equanimeous St. Brown WR

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR

    You notice you do not get to a rookie until the 5th option. J’Mon the 5th option is a question mark, but from what has been seen so far he is showing very solid route running and many are comparing him to the skills of Davante. That is why as a rookie he is as high as he is.

  8. They way over paid this guy. Cobb has made most of his big plays when defenses double covered Jordy Nelson and others. I would have kept Jordy and just drafted another slot receiver.

  9. freefromwhatyouare says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Cobb first of all is fine….
    _______

    Dude, you’re talking like an intelligent football fan.
    That’s really not what they do on here.

  10. This guy wouldn’t even start for the Vikings.

    Remember when Rodgers stunk it up for half the season while Jordy was still coming back from injury?

  12. Cobb has averaged about 10 yards per catch over the last two or three seasons. In a game against the Bears he had broken free and had about 7 yards on Bears ILB 44. Long polish name, 4.73 speed in the 40. That dude ran Cobb down from behind easily. My prediction for Cobb for the year is 55 catches 600 yards, 3 or 4 TDs and 3 or 4 games missed. #3 WR numbers. That’s what he is. An average slot receiver that needs to get schemed open

  13. Bad contract.

    Ted really blew this one.
    ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
    Giving a guy an $84 million guaranteed contract that has never produced is a bad contract.

  14. That’s what he is. An average slot receiver that needs to get schemed open
    =====

    Yep.

    Bummer is, most teams find these guys in the late rounds, or on the street. Dozens of examples could be listed.

    Ted invested a 2nd rounder…

  16. Yep.

    Bummer is, most teams find these guys in the late rounds, or on the street. Dozens of examples could be listed.

    Ted invested a 2nd rounder…
    ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
    Bummer, only 13th in receiving yards all time with Packers.

  17. Cobb had 66 catches last year with a 10 yard average.

    Not amazing numbers, but considering Hundley was QB for most of the season one could consider those amazing numbers.

    2014 91 catches 14 yard average 12 TDs. I tend to lean on the side of Cobb is a good WR.

    He will no longer be seeing double teams in the slot. Jimmy Graham will be opening up the middle of the field.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!