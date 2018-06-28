Sam Beal runs 4.47 with all 32 teams at his Pro Day

Getty Images

Sam Beal went into his Pro Day as one of the top prospects in the supplemental draft in years. That was confirmed by the presence of all 32 teams at Western Michigan on Thursday.

The cornerback did nothing to hurt his draft stock during his workout either.

According to Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Beal measured 6-0 7/8 and weighed 178 pounds, down from the 187 he weighed in the spring, and ran 40-yard dash times of 4.47 and 4.55.

Beal had a 37-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump, a 4.09 short shuttle and a 7.11 three-cone drill.

Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant, Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu and Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander also are eligible for the supplemental draft July 11.

The last player selected in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in 2015 when the Rams made him a fifth-round pick. But Beal is expected to be the highest drafted supplemental pick since the Browns made Baylor receiver Josh Gordon a second-round choice in 2012.

Beal played receiver when he arrived at Western Michigan in 2015. He switched to cornerback the following season.