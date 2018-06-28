Sam Beal runs 4.47 with all 32 teams at his Pro Day

Posted by Charean Williams on June 28, 2018, 3:40 PM EDT
Sam Beal went into his Pro Day as one of the top prospects in the supplemental draft in years. That was confirmed by the presence of all 32 teams at Western Michigan on Thursday.

The cornerback did nothing to hurt his draft stock during his workout either.

According to Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Beal measured 6-0 7/8 and weighed 178 pounds, down from the 187 he weighed in the spring, and ran 40-yard dash times of 4.47 and 4.55.

Beal had a 37-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot, 6-inch broad jump, a 4.09 short shuttle and a 7.11 three-cone drill.

Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant, Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu and Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander also are eligible for the supplemental draft July 11.

The last player selected in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in 2015 when the Rams made him a fifth-round pick. But Beal is expected to be the highest drafted supplemental pick since the Browns made Baylor receiver Josh Gordon a second-round choice in 2012.

Beal played receiver when he arrived at Western Michigan in 2015. He switched to cornerback the following season.

  2. “… since the Browns made Baylor receiver Josh Gordon a second-round choice in 2012.”

    And that worked out so well for them.

  3. Vikings have plenty DB’s! it OL we are hurting at. But Minny wouldn’t get within sniffing distance of him.

  4. Since he was going in the supplemental draft I wanted to see why. Turns out he didn’t have enough credits to play his senior season. That’s better than having some legal issue. One of the reviews I read about this guy though is that he’s a very poor tackler (but at least he tries to tackle unline Deion “The Matador” Sanders). He also has very bad hands. There were two instances last season where he dropped a pass even Mr. Butterfingers would likely have caught. The forecast was that someone will probably use a second-round pick on this guy. Maybe they can teach him how to catch and tackle.

  5. As a close friend of the organization it makes sense for the Eagles to put in a 3 for him. NYG and DAL will certainly be putting up at least a 4 from what I hear and you don’t want this talent to go to those guys, even though they’re just little brothers for now

  7. 2009-Jeremy Jarmon-3rd
    2010-Harvey Unga-7th
    2010-Josh Brent-7th
    2011-Terrelle Pryor-3rd
    2012-Josh Gordon-2nd
    2015-Isaiah Battle-5th

    Doesn’t really seem worth it

  8. One of the top prospects of the supplemental draft in years? I guess that statement isn’t wrong since there hasn’t been a player drafted in 3 years…

