Thursday morning one-liners

Taking a look at Bills third-round DT Harrison Phillips.

The Dolphins will have 14 practices open to fans during training camp.

Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s desire for a sixth ring is becoming more evident with every interview he does.

The Jets think rookie TE Chris Herndon can be a factor early.

An early look at the Ravens pre-camp depth chart.

Gauging the difficulty of the Bengals’ schedule.

The Browns may struggle getting all their RBs enough touches.

Steelers fans may be passionate, but they’re also thrifty.

The Texans’ new-look offensive line will be a focus at training camp.

Colts QB Andrew Luck still has no pain in his shoulder, and this feels like a perpetual headline.

Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus donated $125,000 to build classrooms in Haiti.

Scanning the Titans schedule for the most winnable games.

Some in Denver are wondering if it’s time for the Bowlen family to sell the Broncos.

Tamba Hali thinks the Chiefs are in good hands with QB Patrick Mahomes.

The L.A. billionaire who just bought a couple of newspapers also bought a suite for Chargers games.

Raiders rookie Brandon Parker earned the respect of the veterans right away.

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown has a friendly rivalry with QB Dak Prescott.

Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson is ready to take the next step.

The Eagles improvements on the offensive line might have been one of the underrated elements of last year’s team.

Washington OLB Ryan Kerrigan has some golf skills.

There’s plenty of optimism about Bears WR Allen Robinson.

Lions RB LeGarrette Blount could make a big difference this year.

The Packers have three candidates for election to their board of directors.

The Vikings are doing some serious accounting work.

Falcons rookie CB Isaiah Oliver could challenge for a starting job.

New Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington hopes to maintain the team’s identity.

The Saints will benefit from a healthy LB A.J. Klein.

Taking a look at the Buccaneers backup QB situation, since that’s important.

Whether Cardinals QB Sam Bradford can stay healthy (another perpetual headline) will determine the team’s early success.

The Rams and Chargers celebrated a milestone in the construction of their new stadium.

49ers CB Jimmie Ward is earning high praise from his coaches.

Seahawks DE Frank Clark could be looking at the deal Danielle Hunter just signed.