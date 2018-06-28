Thursday’s #PFTPM has an hour with Peter King

Getty Images

Next month, Peter King becomes a full-time employee of NBC. For now, you can hear him for a full-hour on #PFTPM.

Peter was kind enough to devote a full 60 minutes (or close to it) to a wide-ranging, two-friends-on-the-phone football conversation, which didn’t always #StickToFootballConversation.

Check it out below, and get ready for the debut of his Monday column, coming July 16. He’ll also see 26 teams during training camp/preseason, and he’ll be writing about them on Monday and talking about them on PFT Live.