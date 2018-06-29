Adoree Jackson hopes to get more looks on offense

Getty Images

Adoree Jackson made his way to the Titans as a first-round pick in 2017 on the back of his play all over the field at USC.

Jackson was a standout cornerback and kick returner for the Trojans and also found a role on offense that allowed him to catch 39 passes and run the ball 15 times. That moonlighting continued on a limited basis with the Titans during his rookie season.

Jackson played 12 offensive snaps and ran the ball five times for 55 yards. He said on NFL Network that he’d like to continue to be part of the offense under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I’m hoping so,” Jackson said. “I’m that bug in his ear just trying to make sure I keep being out there if I can. Whatever he needs me to do. Focusing on defense and special teams as in returning, but if he throws me out there I’m going to be excited and fired up.”

Vrabel might be the right coach to act on Jackson’s pleas after seeing double duty while playing linebacker for the Patrots. He was used as a red zone option on offense and caught 12 passes for 12 touchdowns in regular season and playoff action in New England.