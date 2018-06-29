Austin Proehl trying to prove himself the same way his father did

Getty Images

The last two picks of this year’s NFL Draft were both wide receivers with Trey Quinn getting to take part in “Mr. Irrelevant” festivities after Washington took him with the final pick.

Austin Proehl didn’t get such fanfare for going 255th overall to the Bills, but he’s seen his fair share of it over the years. Proehl celebrated a Super Bowl title on the field when his father Ricky was playing for the Rams and he’s been a regular in NFL locker rooms as his father moved from playing wide receiver to coaching them.

The elder Proehl also did his part to get his son drafted. Austin Proehl wasn’t invited to the Scouting Combine so his father “created my own combine tape and sent it out to everybody and anybody that I knew that would look at it.” That group included Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who was in Carolina when Ricky Proehl was the Panthers wide receivers coach, and that helped get the younger Proehl in the door with a chance to carve out a career like his father did.

“He did what he had to do,” Austin Proehl said, via ESPN.com. “Each and every day he came to work and proved that he was one of the best. That’s what I have to do, and that’s on me. He earned the right to be one of the best and I got to do the same.”

Buffalo would seem to be a good spot for a young receiver trying to prove himself. Kelvin Benjamin and 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones are likely set for spots on the roster, but there’s little in the way of defined roles behind them and Proehl could find his way into the lineup with a strong camp this summer.