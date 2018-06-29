Bright Ugwoegbu’s Pro Day draws scouts from six teams

Getty Images

Oregon State outside linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu worked out for scouts from the Packers, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints, Bears and 49ers on Thursday, Tony Pauline of NFL Draft Analyst reports.

Ugwoegbu measured 6-1, weighed 205 pounds and ran a 4.97 in the 40-yard dash. He had a 33-inch vertical, a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump, a 4.7 short shuttle and a 7.38 three-cone.

Oregon State suspended Ugwoegbu in April, prompting him to declare for the supplemental draft.

Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal, Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant and Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander also are eligible for the supplemental draft July 11.

Ugwoegbu made 126 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and a recovered fumble in 20 college games over three seasons. He played all 12 games last season, making 55 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.