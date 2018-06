AP

The Buccaneers aren’t going to spend any more time waiting for J.R. Sweezy to get healthy.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bucs are releasing the veteran guard.

Two years ago, he was a prize free agent addition, signing a five-year, $32.5 million contract.

But he didn’t play at all his first season in Tampa because of back problems, and was recovering from a leg injury suffered near the end of last season

The 29-year-old was scheduled to make $6.5 million this season.