Colts QB Andrew Luck continues to throw without pain

Getty Images

A year ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay continually set expectations that quarterback Andrew Luck would return to the field sooner than later. Those expectations were not able to be fulfilled by Luck’s surgically repaired shoulder.

This offseason has been different with Luck seemingly making steady progress as he moves toward getting back in an NFL game for the first time since the 2016 season. With less than a month until training camp opens in Indianapolis, Luck is still moving forward.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Luck says he’s still experiencing no pain in his shoulder as he continues to throw.

“No, no, no, not at all,” Luck said from one of his stops for his Change the Play initiative.

“I’ve put a lot of work in. And it’s paying off. My goal is not to get to training camp and plateau. It’s to keep getting better and better.”

Luck had resumed throwing a football by the end of March and has continued to ramp up his throwing regimen from there. Luck has been optimistic that this rehabilitation is different as all the soreness he’d experienced before wasn’t returning. The fact that it’s still not showing up as Luck ramps up his workload toward training camp remains an encouraging sign.