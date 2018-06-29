Dan Bailey says kickoff changes could lead to more returns

Getty Images

Cowboys special teams coach Keith O’Quinn said the new kickoff rules could have an unintended consequence. His kicker, Dan Bailey, agrees.

Bailey said he “totally gets” the reason for the rules changes. The NFL wants to reduce injuries, particularly concussions, on the most dangerous play in football.

Packers president Mark Murphy a member of the competition committee, has warned that the NFL could eliminate kickoffs if the rules changes don’t lead to a safer play.

“Every year there’s more and more data that gives insight into how we can play safer and improve the game,” Bailey said, via the Dallas Morning News. “So, I get it and I’m all for guys playing safe because it means they are going to have long careers. You want everyone to play as long as they can. I think it’s just part of the game now. We’ve got so much data and everything is tracked. It’s good to implement what you can to make everybody safer.”

However, Bailey said the rules changes, designed to result in fewer high-speed collisions, could lead to more kickoff returns and potentially more chances for injuries.

“More returns could be an unintended consequence of the new rules,” Bailey said. “If eight members of the return team have to be lined up within 15 yards of the spot of kickoff, what’s to keep the kicker from just popping it right over the top? That could be dangerous. Not maybe a concussion, but guys being in a scrum trying to get to a popped-up ball and maybe getting an ankle rolled.”