Grand Valley State RB Marty Carter eligible for supplemental draft

The Division II national offensive player of the year in 2016 has entered the supplemental draft, Gil Brandt of NFL Media reports.

Martayveus Carter’s entry brings the number of eligible draft picks to five. Oregon State outside linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu, Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal, Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant and Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander also are entered into the July 11 supplemental draft.

Carter led Division II in rushing yards (1,908) and rushing touchdowns (20) in 2016, finishing fifth in voting for the Harlon Hill Award as the national player of the year. He earned Division II All-America honors.

Last season as a redshirt junior, he gained 957 yards and scored nine touchdowns on 122 carries in nine games. He also caught 16 passes for 84 yards.