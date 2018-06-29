Kellen Winslow’s bail denied again, with strange justification

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow apparently won’t be walking out of jail anytime soon.

Via CBS8.com in San Diego, the Winslow was denied bail at another hearing Thursday. He was arrested on burglary charges, but after bailing out on those, was arrested again on a warrant charging him with kidnapping and rape of older women. He has pleaded not guilty, and was deemed a danger to the public at his first bail hearing.

He faces multiple life terms if convicted.

But yesterday’s hearing took a strange twist, when the judge cited the “Mission: Impossible” movies as a reason not to.

TMZ had cameras in the courtroom, and described the scene after Winslow’s lawyers asked for house arrest, since he had a security system which could ostensibly monitor his movements.

“So, what about all these movies I watch like Mission: Impossible and stuff like that where they create this endless loop?” the judge said. “So the guy, like the Russians watching something, . . . he sees everything is fine and meanwhile, Tom Cruise and all his folks are going around the scene and doing all this stuff.”

Winslow’s lawyer replied that “Tom Cruise isn’t on our team yet.”

The judge was unmoved by the strategy, and denied bail again.