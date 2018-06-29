League says Winston risks “a potential ban from the NFL” with a future violation

The NFL’s public statement on Jameis Winston‘s three-game suspension suggested that Winston could be one violation of the personal-conduct policy away from a lifetime ban.

“In addition, a future violation of the Personal Conduct Policy will result in more substantial discipline, including a potential ban from the NFL,” the league’s statement said.

Of course, the NFL also said after the Ray Rice fiasco that a six-game suspension would be the baseline for domestic violence or sexual assault, and yet Winston got only three games even though the NFL’s own findings concluded that Winston touched an Uber driver “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.” So the NFL doesn’t always follow through on warnings about the severity of its suspensions. And the league has used that language in other letters to players suspended under the personal conduct policy, including Ezekiel Elliott last year.

Still, the words “potential ban” show just how serious a situation this is for Winston and the Buccaneers. A former first overall pick in the draft, a player who might be one of the league’s brightest stars for the next 15 years, also might be just one bad act away from never playing in the NFL again.

  2. Winston negotiated this suspension with the NFL.

    Are you kidding me? You potentially commit sexual assault and you get to negotiate your punishment? Am I crazy, or are people not making a big enough issue of this?

  5. The league is “so serious” they only gave him 3 games.

    What a cesspool 345 Park Ave. is…

  6. There’s that hard-line approach we were looking for. If he commits ANOTHER Sexual Assault he COULD be banned. Plus we’ll be super duper angry with him if he does it.

    The NFL can’t stay out of its own way.

  8. Let’s be honest – society looks at “domestic violence” and “sexual assault” as two entirely different crimes, with different consequences. Not saying it is right, but the disparity between 6 and 3 games isn’t all that surprising. If he had raped the driver, I am confident that not only would he be in jail, but he would have had a lot more than a 6 game suspension. Not saying it is right, again, but the fact is society hasn’t caught up just yet. We have a president that brags about groping women.

    All that said, I am glad they’re giving this guy a no tolerance approach. Like him, don’t like him…I don’t care. I don’t judge people, especially when I do not know them personally. But he clearly has something wrong with him. I personally don’t want that kind of behavior to represent my organization.

  10. Just shows how talent (or perceived talent) trumps character.

    In 2015, everyone ranked Marcus Mariota as a 10 out of 10 on the character scale, and Jameis Winston had to be a 1 or a 2. And yet the Bucs made their choice based on a belief that Winston was the better talent.

  11. Jameis, you can always find a home playing for the Steelers… They treat guys like u like absolute royalty….

  12. Watching Dan Patrick and he said he was told by a league source that Winston only got 3 games because “this was not viewed as sexual assault”.

    That’s how twisted the league is. Physically shoving your hand between a woman’s legs and groping her is not viewed as sexual activity or assault by Goodell and his cronies.

    Disgusting. Its long past time for Goodell to be gone.

  13. Decisions like this is why the NFL catches so much flak about player discipline.

    How do you go from 3 games to lifetime ban? If that’s the next step then they should have suspended him for 8 games or the season.

    If I’m the Bucs I look to move on by trading him or releasing him outright.

  15. Future violation?! THIS violation has not been dealt with, in my opinion. A 3 game suspension for sexual assault?! This person, Winston, has no idea of comportment and a 3 game suspension teaches him nothing, and shows the world that crimes committed by celebrities DO pay.

  16. “Potential”. So if there is another occurance they might apply a more severe punishment unless they dont. Thats basically what that statement says when it includes that qualifier. So really that sentance could be applied to anything any player might ever do in the future. Looks pretty in a press release though.

  18. How many times to District Attorneys look to plead a case down? It guarantees a conviction (a win) and saves the time and expense of a trial.

    In this case, had they thrown the full 6 games at him – he would have likely dragged this out to court, ensuring more details about this situation get out into the public, and damaging the brand of the NFL further. Clearly he isn’t concerned about his own brand, based on his actions.

    By having the 6 game suspension out there – it gave the NFL the opportunity to negotiate off of.

