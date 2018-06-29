Mark Murphy: Changes to Packers structure have “worked well so far”

Getty Images

The Packers made significant changes to their front office and coaching staff this offseason as Ted Thompson stepped down as General Manager and new coordinators were hired on both sides of the ball.

Brian Gutekunst was promoted to take over for Thompson while others in the personnel department left for jobs outside the organization. Team president Mark Murphy also tweaked the way the organization operates by having coach Mike McCarthy and Gutekunst report to him directly rather than having the coach report to the G.M.

In an interview with Rob Reischel of Forbes, Murphy offered an early review of how those changes are working out.

“Well, we’ll see how things play out,” Murphy said. “But my hope was it would improve communication. And quite honestly, with a new General Manager, a first time General Manager, putting him in a position where he can have success and really focus on the most important part of his job, which is the draft and acquiring players and determining the 90-man [roster] and the 53-man roster, I think it’s worked well so far.”

Murphy said he thinks a more aggressive approach in free agency has helped the team and that the draft “was run extremely well,” although a more meaningful evaluation of everything in Green Bay will have to wait until the results on the field come in this fall.