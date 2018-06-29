NFL announces Robert Turbin’s four-game suspension

Getty Images

Colts running back Robert Turbin beat the NFL to the punch, announcing the league would announce later Friday he had tested positive for a banned substance. It’s officially official: The league announced it has suspended Turbin for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Turbin is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can return to the active roster October 1 after the Colts’ game against the Texans.

Turbin apologized on Twitter for making a “mistake.”

In two seasons in Indianapolis, Turbin has 452 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. He has 2,029 yards and 12 touchdowns in his six-year career.