NFL saw 73 percent rise in preseason concussions last year

When training camps open around the league next month, the NFL wants teams to be mindful of the spike in preseason concussions last year.

The NFL found that preseason concussions were up 73 percent from 2016 and that most of them occurred in 11-on-11 drills conducted in practices ahead of the first preseason games. The league is sharing data about each team’s concussions from last year in hopes that it will, per NFL executive vice president of health and safety initiatives Jeff Miller, “inform what clubs do.”

There is no change to the amount of 11-on-11 work that teams can do, but chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills has spoken to each team in hopes of seeing the number of concussions drop this summer.

“It’s not a matter of having five or six recidivistic clubs that we have to discipline into line,” Sills said, via ESPN.com. “This is a leaguewide issue where everyone has to understand it’s on all of us to work on. It might sound trite to say, but any concussion we save is important to us. We want to put the awareness out there … and make sure we’re making it as safe as we can.”

Sills said that there is no medical reason to think the drills coming early in camp left players unprepared for contact. The focus is on “what behavior are you doing and how much are you doing of it” rather than when on the calendar it is being done.