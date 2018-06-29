Nigel Bradham suspended for first game of 2018 season

Getty Images

The Eagles will kick off the 2018 regular season when they face the Falcons on September 6, but linebacker Nigel Bradham‘s first action of the year will have to wait at least one more week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Bradham has been suspended for one game by the league. Yates does not offer any reason for the suspension.

Bradham has had a couple of legal issues in recent years. He was charged with aggravated assault in 2016 and reached a deferred prosecution deal last summer that resulted in the charge being dropped. He also had charges related to bringing a gun to the Miami airport in 2016 dropped last year.

Bradham started 15 games last season. He had 88 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m. ET: In a post to Twitter, Bradham confirmed the suspension and said it stemmed from the July 2016 incident that led to the aggravated assault charge.