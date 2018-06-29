Odell Beckham hits a home run during BP at Yankee Stadium

Peter Botte on Twitter

If this football thing doesn’t work out for Odell Beckham Jr., he always could try his hand at baseball. It’s working out OK for Tim Tebow.

Beckham took batting practice at Yankee Stadium before Friday night’s Yankees-Red Sox game. He hit a home run to left field, SNY reports.

Beckham performed a home run dance after his dinger.

He also homered at Angel Stadium during batting practice last month.

Beckham also talked to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman as he continues to wait for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman to reward him as the league’s highest-paid receiver.