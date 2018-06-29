Personal Conduct Policy may compel a one-year banishment for a second offense by Jameis Winston

Getty Images

The reference to a potential banishment in the announcement of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston‘s three-game suspension is standard practice. And, for players who are punished under the portion of the Personal Conduct Policy that entails a baseline suspension of six games, a second similar offense makes a banishment automatic.

Here’s the key language: “A second offense will result in permanent banishment from the NFL. An individual who has been banished may petition for reinstatement after one year, but there is no presumption or assurance that the petition will be granted.”

It’s the same procedure used by the NFL when a player is banished under the substance-abuse policy. After a year, he can apply for reinstatement. At that point, it’s up to the league to determine when or if the player will be allowed back in.

The application of the two-strike rule to Winston hinges on whether his first offense falls under the portion of the policy that contemplates a baseline suspension of six games. The six-game language expressly encompasses only “sexual assault involving physical force or committed against someone incapable of giving consent,” and not sexual assault generally. The league has yet to explain whether Winston’s punishment did or didn’t fit within the “sexual assault involving physical force” category.

Regardless of whether he faces an automatic banishment for a second offense, Winston’s career likely is hinging on whether he avoids getting in trouble again, given his history.