Report: Roy Miller’s estranged wife seeks restraining order after another incident

Former NFL defensive tackle Roy Miller faces more legal trouble.

Miller chased his estranged wife into her SUV and then ripped off the door handle during a June 26 custody argument, TMZ Sports reports from court documents.

In November, Miller was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. The Chiefs released Miller two days later, and he remains a free agent. The league recently suspended him six games, though it seems unlikely Miller ever plays in the NFL again.

In the latest incident, Nicole Miller said he chased after her “in a rage,” per TMZ.

Nicole Miller has asked the court for an emergency restraining order, and a judge is scheduled to hear the case in July.

“I don’t believe he is stable,” Nicole wrote in court documents, via TMZ. “I am afraid he will do something even more damaging to myself or the kids.”

Nicole has filed for divorce.

Miller played four seasons for the Buccaneers and four for the Jaguars. He played in seven games with the Chiefs, all as a backup, last season and made six tackles.

In nine seasons, Miller played 119 games with 84 starts. He made eight sacks and 252 tackles in his career.