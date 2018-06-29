Robert Turbin announces his positive PED test

Getty Images

Colts running back Robert Turbin beat the league to the Friday afternoon news dump. He announced on his Twitter account that he tested positive for a banned substance under the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

He did not say how long his suspension is, but the NFL is expected to announce a four-game ban.

His statement reads:

“To my Family, Fans, Teammates and Friends,

“Today it will be made public, that a urine sample I provided to the NFL has resulted in a positive test of a banned substance under league policy with regards to Performance Enhancing Substances. It absolutely kills me that I allowed this to happen. It has always been a priority in my life to display a high level of leadership both on and off the field. I strive to be a person that people can look up to and strive to exemplify the definition of hard work. Unfortunately, I have made a mistake. A mistake that will not only have personal consequences, but will affect the Colts organization, an organization that I am extremely appreciative to be a part of. For that, I am truly sorry.

“It is important to me to recognize those that may not be mentioned in the opening of this letter. I want to apologize to all the relationships that I have built over my life and professional career. To all the people and the communities that I love to share my time with, that are near and dear to me, my sincerest apology. I am hopeful that this one lapse in judgement will not damage my relationships with all of you.

“Informing you all before the media is a huge priority for me. It is always essential for me to take ownership in any mistakes that I have made. My hope is that through my mistake, we can continue to shine light on the importance of doing things the right way. I will continue to work diligently on correcting my error, assuring that this will never happen again. I will utilize this negative experience in my life by educating and informing others, with the hopes others will not put themselves in a similar situation.

“I want to thank all those that have supported me and will continue to support me in my personal and professional endeavors.”

Turbin, 28, spent most of the offseason program running with the first-team offense. He has 105 touches in 21 games over the past two seasons in Indianapolis.

The Colts will have to turn to Marlon Mack and draft picks Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Mack underwent offseason shoulder surgery but is expected to return during training camp.

Indianapolis also has Christine Michael and Josh Ferguson in the running back competition.