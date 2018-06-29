Tim Tebow named to Eastern League all-star game

Getty Images

It’s not exactly like the Heisman Trophy, but Tim Tebow has another honor to put on the mantel.

According to Ethan Sears of the New York Post, the former NFL quarterback was named to the Eastern League All-Star Game, the top accomplishment of his baseball career so far.

The 30-year-old Tebow is hitting .261 for the Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies (which is a way worse name than his first pro team, the Denver Broncos).

The former quarterback could end up getting called up at some point, if only because the Mets are bad and could use some help selling tickets. Tebow has been a steady draw in the minors as a curiosity, so who’s to say that might not earn him a ticket to the show.