Uber driver: I appreciate Jameis Winston’s apology “even if it needs some work”

Getty Images

Jameis Winston apologized to the Uber driver who accused him of groping her, though he avoided saying why he was apologizing. The Buccaneers quarterback will serve a three-game suspension for touching her “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.”

The Uber driver, Kate, released a statement Friday through Talal Ansari of BuzzFeed News.

“I am glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston. I do appreciate his apology, even it needs some work.

“I would like to publicly acknowledge the NFL investigators, particularly Lisa Friel and John Iannarelli, for their kind, professional and thorough investigation.

“My experience should highlight the importance of believing women when they have the courage to come forward about sexual assault. Perhaps that night could have been prevented if others had been believed before me.

“Mr. Winston once said, ‘Girls should be silent, polite, and gentle.’ I disagree.

“#MeToo”