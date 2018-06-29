Uber driver’s lawyer says Ronald Darby “no longer recalled” ride in question

Getty Images

It turns out Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby was an unreliable witness because he wasn’t there when his former Florida State teammate, Jameis Winston, groped an Uber driver in March 2016.

The attorney for the former Uber driver confirmed a report from last week that Darby had not stayed with Winston the entire night in question.

“We understand that Ron Darby‘s statement to the league was that he no longer recalled the Uber ride in question and that his text messages show that he was still outside the International club as Winston was finishing the ride,” attorney John Clune said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

When the allegation first surfaced last November, Darby insisted in a statement that Winston had done nothing inappropriate because he and the quarterback were in the backseat:

“I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona. There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true.”

The third man who spent time with Winston and Darby that night reportedly was Brandon Banks, a former Vanderbilt football player now in prison for rape.