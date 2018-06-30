Baker Mayfield’s big year continues with engagement

AP

Baker Mayfield has had a good run the past few months.

He won the Heisman, led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff, became the No. 1 overall draft choice and now has topped it off with his engagement.

Mayfield, 23, asked girlfriend Emily Wilkinson to marry him. She said yes. Sort of.

“What is that?” Mayfield asks her while posting video of the ring in his Instagram story, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“You did good,” Wilkinson said.

“Did you say yes?” Mayfield asks his fiancee.

“Yeah, I think I did, right? she responded, laughing.

The Browns quarterback later posted video of the proposal with a caption reading: “Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl, Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

He also posted a photo of the ring and captioned it, “Love of my life, Forever.”