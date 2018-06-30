Bill Belichick says his heart goes out to his hometown newspaper

Getty Images

The murders of five newspaper journalists Thursday hit home for those in the business. It moved Patriots coach Bill Belichick to express his condolences.

Belichick grew up in the Annapolis area and called the Capital Gazette his hometown newspaper.

“My family and I have enjoyed special relationships with many great people who have worked for the newspaper,” Belichick said in a statement released by the Patriots on Friday night. “My heart goes out to the victims, their families and the entire Annapolis community for this terrible and senseless tragedy.”

Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara were killed in the senseless shooting. The killer is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.