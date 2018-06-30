Cameron Wake wants whatever role is best for the team

Getty Images

Cameron Wake has played all 16 games each of the past two seasons. The Dolphins defensive end played 51.1 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2016 and 58.3 percent in 2017.

He could see that number reduced this season, but Wake is comfortable with whatever role the Dolphins ask of him.

“Could I play every down? Obviously, yes, I’ve shown that,” Wake said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “Is that in the best interest of the team? Is that in the best interest of myself? Question mark.

“I don’t have this ‘Everybody look at me. I must be the starter.’ That’s not my mentality. I want to do whatever is going to help the entirety of the team, the entirety of the defense. So, if it means me being a third-down guy, let’s do it. If it means I have to start and play every down, I’ll take that role on, too.”

Wake, 36, has shown no sign of slowing down.

Last season, he joined John Abraham, Julius Peppers and Terrell Suggs as the only players in the past 15 years to record double-digit sacks after turning 35. Wake made 10.5 sacks in 2017, his fifth with at least 10.

Wake has back-to-back, double-digit sack seasons following Achilles surgery in 2015.

The Dolphins, though, expect to use a rotation this season, which will keep Wake fresh.

“I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” Wake said. “But as you get closer to tapping out, as you battle Father Time, you have to do as much as you can as far as wisdom of the game. To be able to play at 36 and have that wisdom, you can be successful. I’m looking forward to it.”