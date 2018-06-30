Chiefs’ 8.5 win total suggests not everyone is sold on Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2018
All the talk coming out of Kansas City about new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes: The Chiefs loved Mahomes when they moved up in last year’s first round to draft him, they loved what they saw of him as a rookie enough to trade Alex Smith to Washington, and there are already comparisons being made to another quarterback Andy Reid coached, Brett Favre.

But the people who are confident enough in their predictions to put money behind them don’t seem so sure. And that’s why the Chiefs’ win total in Las Vegas (and various other places where sports gambling is now legal) has been set at 8.5.

In other words, the betting public sees the Chiefs as finishing somewhere around 8-8 or 9-7, which would be a step backward for the Chiefs, who are coming off their third-straight double-digit win playoff season, and who averaged 10.6 wins a year over the five years that Smith was their starting quarterback.

Obviously, there are many factors that go into any prediction of how a team will fare in the coming season, ranging from strength of schedule to free agent signings to how many of their rookies project to start right away. But for the Chiefs, the switch from Smith to Mahomes is by far the biggest change in 2018.

And although that change might prove to be the right move in the long term, there are no guarantees in the short term. The Chiefs may just be trending downward for 2018.

17 responses to “Chiefs’ 8.5 win total suggests not everyone is sold on Patrick Mahomes

  2. Odds are set to equalize the amount wagered, and are not a learned evaluation of a teams chances.

  5. KC needs to prove that their retooled defense can hold up to the rigors of defending the pass and stopping the run.

    We, in KC have seen this dominating offensive scheme before, combined with Vermeil and Robinson’s 32nd ranked defense.

    It’s a recipe for inflated hopes and disasterous results.

  6. Mahomes can throw five picks a game downfield at it won’t have any greater negative impact for the Chiefs than Alex Smith going three-and-out eighteen times in a row, like he did every game. The upside for the Chiefs with Mahomes is that a lot of those downfield throws will be for 30, 40, 50-yard gains, and not thrown into the bleachers to protect Alex Smith’s “near perfect” QB rating (or so he thought).

  7. My factor is Andy Reid. He owns the afc west and that fact won’t change. 10 to 11 wins another division championship and we hope mahomes has more moxie and can win some playoff games. On the mahomes front in his 1 and only game against Denver in Denver last year he left the game in the 3rd quarter up 10 came back in the 4th quarter down 2 and drove us down and won the game. That’s moxie and that’s what I’m banking on….

  10. I am not sold on Patrick Mahomes, any more than I am sold on Jimmy G in SF. There is zero body of work. None. No tape, which means defenses can’t scheme. In some cases (looking at you Jimmy G) no competition. A lot of people think this QB class (2018) was deep. Just because there were a lot of QBs drafted doesn’t mean that at all. I hear all of them are struggling right now.

    And redlikethepig is right. Odds actually don’t reflect anything more than the equalization of bets, meaning what bettors *think* is going to happen. Wondering how those Patriots odds went last year. Or the Eagles for that matter. Still, it does mean that bettors don’t think much of the kid – at this stage.

  12. bannedfromchoirpractice says: “Mahomes can throw five picks a game downfield at it won’t have any greater negative impact for the Chiefs than Alex Smith going three-and-out eighteen times in a row, like he did every game. The upside for the Chiefs with Mahomes is that a lot of those downfield throws will be for 30, 40, 50-yard gains, and not thrown into the bleachers to protect Alex Smith’s “near perfect” QB rating (or so he thought).”
    =============================

    Try watching some football. Alex Smith was 2nd in Yds/Pass last year. He was also third in drives ending with a score. So much for your 3-and-out stupidity.

  13. With Mahomes there’s more of an unknown factor because unlike Jimmy G he’s only started in 1 game. Plus even though he has a big arm the fact is that doesn’t mean much in the NFL just ask Jamarcus Russell. He needs to prove that he can work in the pocket and be mobile like a Russell Wilson type of qb which I don’t see happening. He won’t be terrible but he won’t live up to all the hype either.

  14. While I believe Mahomes might be an exception, name a Texas QB who’s had success in the NFL. I think he’s 50/50 shot. Either way there will be learning curves and while everyone loves what he did against the Broncos, it was against a sorry team who wanted nothing more than the season to end.

  16. Actually it does. I’m pretty sure last year their Vegas win total was like 9.5 at the most. Vegas saves the tens and elevens for teams like the Patriots who are virtually a sure thing. Anything in the 8.5 or 9 range means they think your team is pretty good historically because they will assign a handful of teams there and then the rest sevens and under.

