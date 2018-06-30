Derrius Guice raises $21,000 for cancer center

Derrius Guice on Twitter

Washington rookie running back Derrius Guice hasn’t played in an NFL game yet, but he’s already making an impact.

Guice was inspired by seeing the mother of his best friend successfully undergo treatment at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in his hometown of Baton Rouge, and so he decided to raise money for the center, and on Friday night he presented it with a check for $21,112.

“I just wanted to donate so they could do more research,” Guice said. “I just feel like there’s more and more you can always do to help find a better cure, or just keep finding little things by little things to find a cure for cancer.”

Guice set up an online fundraiser that included offering to play a game of Fortnite with anyone who sent in $5, putting $25 donors in a drawing to receive signed LSU cleats, $50 donors could go bowling with Guice, and $100 donors were entered in a drawing to win two tickets to this season’s Washington-New Orleans game. Guice said he thought when he came up with the idea that it would raise $5,000 and was pleased to see fans step up with more than four times that amount.

“We raised over $21,000 dollars,” Guice said. “My first time doing something like this and it was a success.”