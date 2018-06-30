Mark Murphy: Packers hope to extend Aaron Rodgers’ contract “soon”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be woefully underpaid. And the Packers continue to be seemingly on the verge of fixing that.

We hope to soon have a contract extension,” Packers president Mark Murphy recently said regarding Rodgers, via WTMJ.com.

Rodgers surely hopes to have one, too. At $22 million per year, he has been leapfrogged in the last two years by the likes of Andrew Luck, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, and Matt Ryan. The gap between arguably the best quarterback in the game and the highest paid quarterback in the game currently stands at $8 million per year.

The fact that a deal hasn’t been done sooner speaks to the challenge of coming up with a middle ground given that the Packers hold his rights for two more years at a very reasonable rate, and that they could then tag him twice. While there’s no reason to think the Packers will take a hard-line, you-signed-the-deal-now-deal-with-it approach, they could be reluctant to treat Rodgers like a guy who is on the open market, given that he’s four years away from getting there.

Then there’s the possibility that Rodgers will be looking for enhanced protections against other lesser quarterbacks getting more than him in the future, and that the Management Council surely won’t want the Packers to set a precedent that will be used by other players in the future.

8 responses to “Mark Murphy: Packers hope to extend Aaron Rodgers’ contract “soon”

  1. Poor Aaron. With that paltry contract, it must be humiliating living in his van down by the river.

  2. You can flame the Kirk Cousins deal, but the Vikings have most of their elite defense locked up. Do it, pay Rodgers 35 mil a year with cash already wrapped up in WR and TE. Who need defense?

  5. This extension makes zero sense…..

    Aaron has 2 years left on his deal then the Pack can franchise him for 2 more years.

    This allows caps space & they can fix their roster in the process. If he really wants to win another Superbowl a 5 year extension hurts those chances.

    Oh & the giant elephant in the room the guy has 2 busted collar bones & plays in a manner which can get players injured especially as they get older.

  8. No player should be above a team. I understand what Erin means in cheese land and the vast wasteland that will be left upon his departure. But tearing up a seven year contract with 2 years left on it will make the Packers look like chumps. That’s not trolling that’s honest opinion.

