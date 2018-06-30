No Manziel in Tiger-Cats’ home opener

AP

Johnny Manziel has spent three regular-season games in the CFL. He has yet to play in any of them.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats played their home opener on Friday night, notching a 31-17 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli went wire-to-wire for Hamilton, completing 31 of 41 passes (75.6 percent) for 369 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

For the season, the former Mississippi quarterback has completed 75 of 106 passes for 1,045 yards and four scores. He has a 70.7-percent completion percentage and a per-pass average of 9.85 yards.

Given those numbers and in light of the team’s 2-1 start, it may be awhile before Manziel gets a chance to start. He likely has a better chance at this point of getting on the field in garbage time of a game that has been decided.

That could have been tonight, given that Hamilton led 31-10 after three quarters. But Manziel remained on the bench, and by all appearances he’ll be there indefinitely.