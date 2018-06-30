Rams want #LABron, or so they say

Getty Images

If you haven’t heard, LeBron James will once again become a free agent. With plenty of speculation that he’ll join the L.A. Lakers, one of the local NFL teams has gotten in on the act.

“We’ve been ready for #LABron,” the L.A. Rams posted on Twitter, with a photo that includes James and team owner Stan Kroenke.

It’s no surprise that the Rams, which have developed a quick and sizable lead over the Chargers within the market they share, would be embracing locally-relevant sports causes. Deep down, however, does either team really want to see the Lakers: (1) add one of the greatest players of all time; and (2) become dominant again?

There are only so many dollars and hours that L.A. fans can devote to following sports, and if the Lakers rise again, that would likely take away from the money and time spent following the Rams and/or the Chargers.

Every team in any given market wants to be the first team anyone thinks of when hearing the name of the city. In the 1980s, it was the Lakers, even with the Rams and Raiders in town. And just as the Rams could be closing in on taking over, LeBron would likely put the Lakers right back where they once were, eclipsing the town’s football, baseball, and hockey teams.