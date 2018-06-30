Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills TE Dorin Dickerson has a tryout with the WWE.

The place where the Patriots usually sprint will host a marathon in September.

Dolphins DL Andre Branch (knee) hopes to be 100 percent when training camp opens.

Here’s a look at who’s on the bubble for the Jets.

Does undrafted rookie Janarion Grant have a chance to win the job as the Ravens’ return specialist?

The Browns will have intriguing roster battles at left tackle, running back, and receiver.

What should the expectations be for Steelers S Morgan Burnett?

Which are the most winnable games on the Bengals’ schedule?

Former Texans RB Arian Foster talks about the latest effort by J.J. Watt to return from a major injury.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey wants to give back to his new home of Jacksonville.

Here are nine Titans who could end up in the Pro Bowl.

CB Pierre Desir hopes to build on a promising 2017 season that was cut short by injury.

Could 20-year-old undrafted Broncos LB Jeff Holland become the next great undrafted pass rusher?

The Raiders hope to learn how to connect with Vegas from the Golden Knights.

Former Chiefs WR Dwayne Bowe has launched a rap career.

Joe Barksdale is expected to be the starting right tackle for the Chargers, but Michael Schofield may have something to say about that.

Look for the Cowboys to use more four-receiver sets, and for more high-percentage passes to be thrown to the likes of Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin.

With three new starters, has the Giants’ offensive line actually upgraded?

Eagles fans showed up as early as 4:30 a.m. for a Friday night book signing by Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles (but there definitely won’t be a quarterback controversy in Philly).

Former Washington K Charlie Gogolak, a pioneer of soccer-style kicking, will join his brother Pete in the North Country Hall of Fame.

What should the Bears be worrying about this summer?

Lions WR Marvin Jones is dominant when the team uses 11 personnel (i.e., one running back, one tight end, three receivers).

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has a much better jump shot than OBJ.

With his free-agency move and record-setting (for a while) contract, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins‘ football camp is drawing more attention.

The suspension of Philadelphia LB Nigel Bradham for the regular-season opener means advantage Falcons.

Panthers owner David Tepper will take on no minority partners, at least not for now.

Todd Fruge, the Saints fans who caught RB Mark Ingram while he made a Lambeau Leap last season, has died of cancer at 48.

Where will former Bucs G J.R. Sweezy land next?

Cardinals RB David Johnson thinks Chandler Jones should have been a 99 in Madden 19.

Rams LB Mark Barron hopes to be at 100 percent by the middle of training camp.

Seahawks teammates Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin threw out the first pitch at the Mariners game on Friday night.

Six defensive linemen are on the bubble for the 49ers.