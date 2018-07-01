Andre Hal on lymphoma: I know how to beat it

Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal was diagnosed with lymphoma early in June, but that didn’t stop him from closing out the month by hosting his fourth annual football camp for kids in Port Allen, Louisiana.

Hal said the diagnosis actually made him more eager to host the camp because he “wanted to show the kids nothing can stop you when your mind is right.” Hal’s mind certainly seems to be right when it comes to taking on the disease.

“I know how to beat it, and I’m definitely going to beat it,” Hal said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve got so much support from Houston to Port Allen to Baton Rouge, it feels great to have all these people come and help me out. When you get sick or you get a cold, you’ve got to keep on grinding. You’ve got to grow through it. Nothing lasts forever. Everything is temporary. This is temporary for me.”

When Hal announced his diagnosis, he was still in the process of putting together a treatment plan with doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center. We wish him great success as that plan unfolds.