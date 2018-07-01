Andre Hal on lymphoma: I know how to beat it

Posted by Josh Alper on July 1, 2018, 8:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

Texans safety Andre Hal was diagnosed with lymphoma early in June, but that didn’t stop him from closing out the month by hosting his fourth annual football camp for kids in Port Allen, Louisiana.

Hal said the diagnosis actually made him more eager to host the camp because he “wanted to show the kids nothing can stop you when your mind is right.” Hal’s mind certainly seems to be right when it comes to taking on the disease.

“I know how to beat it, and I’m definitely going to beat it,” Hal said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’ve got so much support from Houston to Port Allen to Baton Rouge, it feels great to have all these people come and help me out. When you get sick or you get a cold, you’ve got to keep on grinding. You’ve got to grow through it. Nothing lasts forever. Everything is temporary. This is temporary for me.”

When Hal announced his diagnosis, he was still in the process of putting together a treatment plan with doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center. We wish him great success as that plan unfolds.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Andre Hal on lymphoma: I know how to beat it

  1. My buddy was diagnosed with the same thing last November. Took him to a Sox/Yankees game early in the spring as he was wrapping up treatment, and he was bald as a plucked chicken. Two months later, he’s cancer-free and we just celebrated his 40th birthday two weekends ago, and he’s looking like himself again. Kid kept a positive attitude throughout, and I truly believe that played a part in beating it. They told him he’d probably lose 10% of his body weight with the chemo….this fatass GAINED five pounds, hahaha. So I say that to say this is no death guaranteed death sentence, and there’s every reason for Hal to stay positive! Go give it hell, bro, see you back on the field next year!

  3. Contact Eric Berry. Im sure he will be more than willing to share his secrets to his victorious battle with Cancer.
    Not a harder worker in the league, and not a better mentor in the league.
    In fact, I would not be surprised if Mr. Berry has not already reached out to Andre first

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!