Chargers got “an outstanding spring” from Derwin James

Getty Images

The Chargers took safety Derwin James with the 17th overall pick in the draft, and after two months of watching him work they’re liking what they’re seeing.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers threw everything at James and were pleased to see how much he was capable of handling.

“For the most part, he’s had an outstanding spring,” Lynn said. “We’ve put a lot on his plate. He’s taken more reps of any DB on the team right now, and I think in the situations we’ve put him in he’s handled very well.”

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley offered similar thoughts on James, who is showing he can learn on the fly.

“We’re trying to get him to see what he does well, what his skill set is like,” Bradley said. “What I love about him, even though he might be burdened mentally, it doesn’t slow his game speed down. He still plays fast.”

The Chargers would like to see James learn fast enough to be a starter in Week One.