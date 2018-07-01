Connor Show rebuffs Ball Coach reunion

Getty Images

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier previously raved about the pro prospects of former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw during the Brian Hoyer/Johnny Manziel preseason in Cleveland. And Spurrier, now the head coach of the Orlando franchise of the Alliance of American Football, has shown that he wasn’t just puffing.

Spurrier wants Shaw to join him in Orlando, as the team’s quarterback. But Shaw, who retired after the 2017 preseason, has decided against a return to playing football.

“He asked if I was interested, but my body is thanking me I am on the sidelines, coaching instead of playing,” Shaw said Saturday, via TheState.com. “I wish him nothing but the best. Everyone is excited for him to be back on the sidelines, so it will be fun.”

Shaw, 26, had one regular-season appearance (and start) during his time in the NFL, a 20-10 loss by the Browns to the Ravens during which Shaw completed 14 of 28 passes for 177 yards and an interception and a lost fumble.

Spurrier also has tried to get former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow to join Spurrier in Orlando, but Tebow has declined, for now. Maybe Spurrier eventually will give Danny Wuerffel a call.